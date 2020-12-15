Corpus Christi COVID-19 Task Force projects decline in cases after the holidays

"We have a bit of good news which we haven't had in quite a while, and that's that it looks like the transmission rate is sustaining itself below one," said Dr. Bird

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County gathered at City Hall Tuesday to hear the latest data on COVID-19 in the Coastal Bend from the Corpus Christi COVID-19 Task Force.

Task Force Director Chris Bird said after Christmas, they project a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, barring any unforeseen event. Bird outlined some of the expected numbers on Tuesday.

"We have a bit of good news which we haven't had in quite a while, and that's that it looks like the transmission rate is sustaining itself below one. And when the transmission rate's at one, it means that the level of COVID infections stay approximately the same in the community," Bird said. "When we go below one that means that means that COVID is declining."

Bird said the fall wave of the virus has already peaked and he believes that after the holidays, the COVID-19 rate will slowly go down. He also said he believes there won't be any more rollbacks in business capacity. Nueces County is currently at Phase 3, which means businesses are generally operating at 75-percent capacity and bars are operating at 50-percent capacity.

