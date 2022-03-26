Corpus Christi community munched on mudbugs for a good cause

Members of Leadership Corpus Christi Class 50 hosted the all you can eat crawfish cook-off event benefiting the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was plenty of crawfish to go around at today's "Crawfish for a Cause."

Over 2,000 people came out today to support the cause and enjoy some good ol' mudbugs.

Polly Harris, Chairman of the Board for the Salvation Army of the Coastal Bend, was surprised by how many members of the community showed up, "I am so taken aback by the turnout, and the Leadership Corpus Christi Class 50 has done the best job ever. I'm blown away by the participation, the amount of vendors, the amount of people that are a part of the whole event. It's amazing."

Not only was there live entertainment, out very own Leslie Adami was a judge for the crawfish cook-off! 11 teams cooked over 6,000 pounds of crawfish, competing for a grand prize of $3,000.

"On our team of Leadership Class 50, our group, we really believe that the Salvation Army is doing the most good," said Teysha Dougherty, Leadership Class 50 member and Co-Chair of "Crawfish for a Cause," "We wanted to throw this event on their behalf and really raise community awareness about everything the Salvation Army does, and obviously raise some money for them as well."

The hundreds of hours of labor put into the event was sure to be noticed by attendees today. Judging by how much was raised, over $123,000, it is safe to say that it was a success.

