Corpus Christi crews clear out ditches in preparation for hurricane season

Work crews told 3NEWS that they makes sure to clean the inlets to ensure that private property does not become impacted by backed water in the event of heavy rains.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's ditches help move water away during heavy rain events, with most of them being maintained by city crews.

3NEWS saw crews bring out the heavy equipment on the Crossgate Ditch along Dallas Street at Yorktown.

The ditch is one of many that the city has to maintain year-round. With hurricane season swiftly approaching, Corpus Christi Public Works Director Ernesto De La Garza said that the city knows exactly which spots to tackle.

"We do know where those, like I said, those locations where we do have concern about either water standing or potential issues with drainage. So we will send our in-house forces out there to make sure we do have drainage," he said.

De La Garza told 3NEWS that his department makes sure to clean the inlets to ensure that private property does not become impacted by backed water in the event of a hurricane or heavy rain.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!