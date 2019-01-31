CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A criminal defense attorney out of Corpus Christi, Texas, was arrested Wednesday when police executed a search warrant at this residence in the 15000 block of Cruise Street.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the arrest of 66-year-old John R. Perry was the culmination of a year-long investigation by their Narcotics & Vice Investigations Division and the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

Police said a search warrant was executed at the attorney's residence at around 8 a.m. Wednesday. They made contact with Perry as he was leaving for work and detained him. Upon searching him they discovered a small amount of a controlled substance.

A search of the residence turned up an additional small quantity of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Perry was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

During their search police also arrested 48-year-old Maria Torres, who they said had a warrant for a revoked probation for a possession of a controlled substance charge.

48-year-old Maria Torres

A search also turned up a small quantity of suspected methamphetamine in her possession.

Authorities said their investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.