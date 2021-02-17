City of Corpus Christi Customer Service Call Center to stay open 24-hours a day

The transition to a 24-hour operation is effective immediately. The call center will be able to provide answers and solutions to resident's concerns.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is extending its Customer Service Call Center hours to 24-hours a day in response to inclement weather, power outages and boil water notices.

The Customer Service Call Center can be reached at 361-826-2489.

Some issues that will be handled by the call center include neglected animals, broken waterlines and frozen pipes. Additionally, general assistance on other city services will be provided by the center.