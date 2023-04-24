Close calls caught on video: Corpus Christi cyclists push for safety awareness

Corpus Christi's ordinance said you must be at least 3 feet from the cyclist when passing in a car, that distance changing to six feet if you drive a truck.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local bicyclists are speaking out to remind drivers about the importance of sharing the road.

This comes after a number of recent close calls and road rage incidents with vehicles.

Two of those 'close calls' happened just this weekend in different parts of the city.

Cyclist Lee Pradia showed 3NEWS video of a road rage incident that proved to be a little to close for comfort.

"One gentleman decided he didn't like us cycling on the road," he said.

The driver in the video was shown going around a group of cyclists, putting on the brakes in front of them -- then proceeding to yell at the riders he felt should get off the road.

"You're angry but you are also trying to defuse because the law of tonnage. I don't want to get run over," he said.

Lee told 3NEWS that the incident was one of many that he recorded on his bike cam, one of which -- happened within a 100 yards of his home.

"This happens to us almost every time we ride, you take a deep breath and focus on why you ride," he said.

Lee is part of a team of cyclists called TLC, one of at least a dozen different cycling groups in Corpus Christi.

But are these close calls worth riding?

"You know why its worth it for me? At one point I couldn't walk -- riding for me keeps me moving, its a quality of life," he said.

Gerardo Gomez started the group that now makes up 50 riders with various levels of experience.

Gomez said the riders are trained on the rules of the road and that they are taught to stop, look and listen. But even with proper training, Gomez said that he has still seen the number of close calls increase.

"When we go back and look at what is happening with the motorist, and why it's getting hostile. I'm not sure. To me, I believe its lack of knowledge and education," he said.

Cyclists are allowed on the road, meaning if you're in a car, you must yield to cyclists when they have the right of way.

Corpus Christi's ordinance said you must be at least 3 feet from the cyclist when passing, that distance changing to 6 feet if you drive a truck.

For bicyclists, the same rules apply as if your driving a car. That means bicyclists are required to stop at signs, red lights and yielding to others that have the right of way.

If there's a bike lane, the cyclist should use it when it's open and free of obstacles. Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni said that sharing the road is essential to maintaining public safety.

"We encourage individuals to slow their speed and share the roadway, be mindful and courtesy of each other and protect lives," he said.

Also an avid cyclists, Zanoni said his own riding group had a close encounter this weekend on Ocean Drive when a Jeep came within inches of one of the rider instead of switching lanes.

"It was too close and we feel it was unnecessary, clearly Ocean Drive has two drive lanes, the Jeep could have gone to the left lane, and stay clear of the cyclist," he said.

Gomez said cyclists will never win against a car, and that education and awareness are important to both cyclists and drivers.

"We as cyclist have to take the responsibility and own it to have awareness and prevent accidents and look for traffic no different from when we get behind the wheel of a car we have to follow the law," he said.

