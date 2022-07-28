Corpus Christi cyclist raise concerns over unprotected bike lanes

A petition with more than 600 signatures calls for safer bike lanes across the city.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In response to the release of the City's proposed budget, one local woman raised concerns over what was not included.

It is an issue Shirin Delsooz said she brought to the city's attention about a year ago, and felt it still hasn't been addressed in budget talks.

"I don't know why they totally ignored my 625 signature petition," said Delsooz, a cyclist advocate.

She started a petition about 10 months ago, calling for safer bike paths in the city.

"This is not just an issue of our children like it's an issue, it's fighting for homeless people, it's fighting for lower income people, it's fighting for women who not might not be eager to ride their bikes on the road because it's not safe. It's a fight for everyone," Delsooz said.

A protected bike path would mean some kind of barrier between drivers and cyclists.

"So many people say we want protected bike paths and they just chose to ignore it with their budget and their bond projects program for 2023," Delsooz said.

She was hoping the petition would push the city to include the protected bike paths in the proposed budget for 2023, but it was not.

"I think there's a question on whether that really is the right treatment," said Jeff Edmonds, the director of engineering services for the City of Corpus Christi.

Edmonds is also an avid cyclist. He said he does agree the street bike lanes, particularly those on busier roads may not be the safest for the casual cyclist. However, the proposition Delsooz is asking may not be the best fix.

"While it might make it a little bit safer for a casual cyclists, I think would make it far more dangerous for some of the sports cycling community that tends to ride in groups. Because now you've got an obstacle to your ride," Edmonds said.

He said there has been consideration towards creating wider sidewalks near schools, but he's not aware of any current programs aimed at adding the features Delsooz is proposing.

"And as an avid cyclist, I would say I would probably prefer that that not be done," Edmonds said.

Still, Delsooz said she will still continue showing up to city meetings, voicing for safer bike lanes.

"I'm not going to give up," Delsooz said.

