CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Forced to temporarily shut their doors because of COVID-19, one local dance studio's instructors are taking their moves to social media and their students are hitting the dance floor in their own living rooms.

It may not be at the studio, but they're still dancing.

"We decided to do this because one, we miss doing what we love to do, which is dancing," said Andrew De Luna, co-artistic director at Avant Dance. "We decided to go online and give them an outlet for their talent."

Avant Dance on Saratoga had to close their studio as a precaution against the coronavirus.

"Now the kids are at home with less structure than they're accustomed to. They're used to being in school all day and then take dance classes in the evenings," De Luna said.

In the past week or so, Avant's instructors have been doing Instagram Live classes like ballet, tap, hip hop and more.

"I can put it up on the television screen and the teachers are there and they're very interactive, saying, 'Give me an emoji.' 'How are you doing?'" dance mom Marsha Hutchens said.

Her eight-year-old Emma normally takes about 15 classes a week. Her only concern with dancing away from the studio?

"That my mom would see me dancing," Emma said.

But like many of Avant's parents, Hutchens works from home and is thankful they offer the online classes.

"It does at least get her active during the day and kind of helps her keep a little bit of her normalcy that we've been trying to get back into," Hutchens said.

"I get to message my teacher and message my friends while I'm taking the class," Emma said.

The instructors are happy to be moving their feet with the kids they miss seeing everyday.

"You're with them every week throughout the year and you love these kids," De Luna said. "You get to know them. They become like your own little kids."

Avant will start doing more online classes including line, fitness and more classes for parents, until they are able to re-open the studio.

