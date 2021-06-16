Corpus Christi designated as a 'Dementia Friendly City'

The title is important as an effort to help raise awareness and provide resources for seniors who are living with dementia.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is designated as a 'Dementia Friendly City'.

This past weekend was the last time the Harbor Bridge lights were on, and they happened to be purple. It's a color often associated with protecting older Texans.

A group of folks from different agencies that support area seniors posed for a picture in front of the bridge hoping to raise awareness about dementia.

"Statistically, one in nine people age 65 has Alzheimer's being one form of dementia," said Felipa Wilmot with Area Agency on Aging of the Coastal Bend.

The agency provides a network of support services for senior citizens.

The group is also spearheading an effort to help make the lives of those living with dementia better by reducing the stigma and social isolation.

They're doing so through education at doctor's offices and with emergency responders.

"And other sectors of the community to make sure they know the signs so they know how to communicate with a person who is living with dementia," said Wilmot.

That effort is paying off.

In fact, Corpus Christi is one of only 6 cities in the entire state with the distinction of being a 'Dementia Friendly City'.

Rose Vasquez with Texas Home Health said she has seen the need.

"Most of my referrals come from a lot of clinics and doctors' officers, and about 80 percent of my referrals, 80 percent of my patients has Alzheimer's or dementia, and the families have no idea where to turn," said Vasquez.

The first step, she said is knowing the signs.

"When they are repeating the same question, or they are disoriented, do not know where they are at or day of the week. Another sign a person just getting lost," said Wilmot.

"They go outside for a walk and the family member is gone, they are out there, walking around, lost confused, not intoxicated, they're lost," said Vasquez.

Both Wilmot and Vasquez said everyone in the community can play a role.

You can learn more by calling the Area Agency on Aging of the Coastal Bend or by attending the next Dementia Friends informational session on June 24th.

Just call (361) 232-5153 for details and to RSVP.

