The City of Corpus Christi has been named a talent hub by the Lumina Foundation.

Lumina Foundation is a nonprofit group that helps Coastal Bend residents continue their education.

The designation means the city along with Workforce Solutions, Del Mar College, and the Citizens for Educational Excellence are working together to raise the number of high school seniors heading off to college as well as helping more adults working toward a college degree.

According to Janet Cunningham, executive director of Citizens for Educational Excellence, more than $200,000 in grant money comes with the title.

"That grant is going to be used to seek out people in our community that have some college and no degree. we're going to help them get back into school and earn that credential that they need to get these coastal bend job," Dr. Janet Cunningham said.

Corpus Christi joins 17-other communities around the country that have received the designation.

