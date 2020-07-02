CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers arrived at the stripes on Rodd Field Road and Saratoga just before 1 a.m. after reports of an armed robbery.

The clerk at Stripes said a man wearing a gray hoodie flashing a gun walked into the store, demanding cash.

The suspect ended up running off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Then, just one hour later, officers received another 911 call to the Taco Bell on Ayers with a similar description of a man walking in and demanding cash.

Again, the suspect got away with a blue duffle bag in hand, according to witnesses.

Call 361-886-2600 if you have any information. If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward.

