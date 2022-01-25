Corpus Christi Doctor discusses COVID-19 cases among kids, vaccine trials for those under 5

"We know that with the Omicron variable the protection is not as robust," Dr. Fergie said. "But it still prevents hospitalizations, going to the ICU."

According to health officials, as COVID-19 infections among kids remain high for our area, vaccination rates remain low.

Director of Infectious Diseases at Driscoll Children's Hospital Dr. Jaime Fergie said despite the Omicron variant, the vaccine is continuing to help prevent hospitalizations among kids.

However, there is still one group that can not get the vaccine. Children under five that remain the most vulnerable.

"We do have small children with respiratory infections that are not severe, not even on oxygen," Fergie said. "With Omicron we are seeing more of this upper respiratory track infection, so called bronchiolitis or croup associated with this."

Fergie reminds parents that kids five and up can get the shot with parental consent, and boosters are available for kids 12 and up. With many options available to youth he encourages those who are able to get the vaccine.

"We know that with the Omicron variable the protection is not as robust," Fergie said. "But it still prevents hospitalizations, going to the ICU, don't waste an opportunity get yourself and your children vaccinated."

DCH is one of almost 50 hospitals across the U.S that have been participating in Pfizer's vaccine trials for kids, helping pave the way for FDA approval.

"As you remember its public knowledge that Pfizer indicated that there wasn't enough immunological response on those younger kids 2 to under five," Fergie said. "They were a little concerned with that, nothing bad happened but the little immunity developing those children was not as robust as the other kids."

Fergie said about 150 children here locally have taken part in the trials, which includes children as young as 6 months old.

"Without children participated without their parents agreed to participate in studies there would be no vaccine for children at all," Fergie said.

Recently Dr. Anthony Fauci said the FDA is awaiting data from a trial that would determine adequate dosage for the Pfizer vaccine. Adding that it could come within the next month or so.

