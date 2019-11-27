CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 'Tis the season for celebration, eating, and being with loved ones.

But, with holiday joy comes the pressure to host a party, decorate perfectly or deal with that toxic family member who insists on picking out your every flaw.

Dr. John Lusins MD, the Medical Director of Bayview Behavioral Hospital, Corpus Christi Medical Center, said he asks his patients what their holidays look like. Then he encourages them to identify potential stress triggers whether it's something, or someone.

Dr. Lusins has met with patients who've said they avoid parties or celebrations all together because it's too stressful. Instead, they isolate themselves or cope with stress through alcohol or substance abuse. He said this is not the way to destress.

"Don't give in to the overindulgence, schedule some exercise, schedule yoga, schedule time to be with yourself, we have the excellent ability in South Texas to go outside," Lusins said.

When it comes to dinner time, Dr. Lusins encourages certain topics to be left out of the conversation like personal lives, politics and anything that could cause conflict.

For families who are reminded of a late, loved one during the holidays, he suggests treating the holidays as a time to celebrate their life instead of rehashing his or her death.

If the stress, anxiety or depression becomes too much and you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please reach out, get help and call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

