Corpus Christi doctor sees rise in illnesses among kids as school restarts

Dr. Eric Baggerman with Amistad Health said upper respiratory infections and common colds are increasing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With children returning to school, local health experts are seeing an uptick in upper respiratory infections and common colds as school districts begin a new school year in the Coastal Bend.

Dr. Eric Baggerman, CEO and pediatrician at Amistad Health, said that there is always a lingering danger when children come together in close quarters.

"As school gets going, by the second, third week is where you really start to see these, these things start to pick up and, and children get sick," Dr. Baggerman said.

Dr. Baggerman said this is the second summer in a row that Amistad Health has experienced an increase in upper respiratory infections. They notice about a 30% rise in patient volume during this time of the year, with patients displaying various symptoms.

"With fever, without fever, congestion, cough, sore throat, sometimes it leads to ear pain," Dr. Baggerman said.

If patients are not feeling well, Dr. Baggerman encourages them to seek medical treatment.

"If you are concerned about how a child is doing, or yourself, it's a time to be evaluated," Dr. Baggerman said.

The treatment varies depending on the illness, but Dr. Baggerman said that over-the-counter medications can be helpful. He also recommended home remedies such as Vicks VapoRub and honey for a cough. He said consulting a doctor can assist in determining if any further treatment, such as a specific prescription, is necessary.

If you're feeling unwell, Dr. Baggerman advises patients to maintain a certain distance, avoid sharing drinks, and cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze.

"Wash your hands, right, before you eat. Avoid touching your face, these are the types of things that will help prevent some of the viruses that we're going to be exposed to from getting us sick," Dr. Baggerman said.

Dr. Baggerman said it is also important to watch for COVID-19 and the flu, since both can be life-threatening for those with underlying issues. Since the last reported data on August 11, Nueces County has seen 285 new cases of COVID-19. He said do not let your guard down even if you are healthy.

