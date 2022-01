The window of opportunity for freezing temperatures to cause dangerous road conditions has passed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi will not have to deal with ice on roads or bridges as temperatures never reached the freezing threshold early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has cancelled the Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for the Coastal Bend.

That means road conditions in Corpus Christi and across most of the Coastal Bend will be wet, but not icy.