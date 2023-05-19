Corpus Christi drivers to expect full closures of JFK Causeway Monday, Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers who use the JFK Causeway can expect full closures for short periods on Monday and Tuesday nights, said a statement from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The closures will be conducted in 30-minute intervals throughout the night and will begin at 10 p.m. on Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. This will also take place on Tuesday, starting at 10 p.m. and continuing until 6 a.m. Wednesday, as stated in the announcement.
The purpose of the closures is to allow contractors to replace bearing pads on the bridge's main span.
