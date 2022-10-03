Corpus Christi community participated in Easter festivities at the Museum of Science and History

Children who attended were able to hunt for eggs and take pictures with the Easter Bunny, making life-long memories at the museum.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History got into the Easter spirit Saturday afternoon!

The "egg-tastic" event had a bit of a late start due to a power outage, but once crews got the lights back on, the fun was able to go on without a hitch.

Children who attended were able to hunt for eggs and take pictures with the Easter Bunny, making life-long memories at the museum. There was also an interactive petting farm with animals from Storybook Farms Tx.

All proceeds from the walkthrough animal experience will go toward fellow non-profit Edgar & Ivy’s Cat Sanctuary.

