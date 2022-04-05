Corpus Christi Education Foundation hosts First in Family Ceremony

The special event is meant to celebrate the students who are the first in their families to earn a high school diploma.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a special night for students and families in the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

The Corpus Christi Education Foundation hosted their First in Family Graduate Ceremony.

This year the event had 156 students walk across the stage and some of them walked away with scholarship money to continue their education.

