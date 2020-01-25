CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People throughout the community gathered for the Corpus Christi Education Foundation's Hearts and Minds 5K Run.

The 5K run was held at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and began at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning with perfect weather in attendance.

Organizers say the community showed up to support the CCEF in efforts to raise funds for physical education programs for the Corpus Christi Independent Schools District.

Different sponsors were able to raise money for the 2020 scholarship benefit as well.

"The Corpus Christi Education Foundation supports CCISD by funding projects and programs that enhance education through innovative programming, promoting a culture of college readiness for all, and recognizing student achievement and teaching excellence," says organizers.

Many CCISD students participated in the 5K, including Ray High School's Tex-Anns, who's great spirit helped runners cross the finish line with excitement.

Participants ran down Ocean Drive to the Naval Air Station gate, and back to the University's campus.

Medals and awards were awarded to the top finishing runners and teams.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:









