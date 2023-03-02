Corpus Christi effluent water program aims to help conservation efforts

Bulk water users can simply drive up to the Oso Wastewater Treatment Plant on Nile Drive and a worker will come and fill up their vehicle.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Water Department is making effluent water available to commercial customers through curbside service.

Effluent water is recycled wastewater that can be re-used for non-portable purposes like construction, irrigation and dust control.

Bulk water users can simply drive up to the Oso Wastewater Treatment Plant on Nile Drive and a worker will come and fill up their vehicle.

Chief Operating Officer for Water Utilities Mike Murphy said the program doesn't really have any economic benefits for the city, but will be helpful under drought restrictions.

"This is just another sort of arrow in our quiver for water conservation," he said.