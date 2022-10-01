Corpus Christi elected leaders set to pass new ordinance on short term rentals

Last month, the council asked city staff to add a yearly registration fee of $50 instead of getting a two-year permit for $100.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi elected leaders are set to pass a new ordinance forcing short term rental owners to register their property with the City and put safety regulations in place for businesses that rent their rooms for less than 30-days at a time.

That would keep people from paying for two-years where they may only rent out their place for a year. Another change is to have everyone on the Island and Flour Bluff register first.

Short term rental owner, Robert Suggs agrees that some regulation is needed.

"As a host I want to cooperate with the city," Suggs said. "I think that some regulation is needed and would be welcomed by not only myself but my fellow hosts."

Suggs said he'll have to post the permit and license number on his online rental ad, adding if that eases people's minds then he supports the measure.

