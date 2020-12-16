Corpus Christi elects a new mayor - Paulette Guajardo

Paulette Guajardo beat incumbent Joe McComb 56% to 43 %.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has voted in a new mayor.

Paulette Guajardo beat incumbent Joe McComb in the runoff election on Tuesday.

Guajardo, a native Corpus Christian, was elected to serve as a Corpus Christi Council Member at Large in November 2016. She is a graduate of Flour Bluff High School and earned a Bachelor of Business Degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and is a self-proclaimed “Proud Islander,” according to her bio on the city's website.

Guajardo has been committed to finding resolutions to our water situation, infrastructure issues, and public safety challenges. She wants to see growth in our economy and tax base so that the burden is lifted from homeowners and small businesses, her bio said.

"My two-term service as a Councilwoman At Large gives me the unique qualification to run for Mayor having already served the entire city, full time for four years," Guajardo told the Corpus Christi League of Women's Voters.

Her number one concern, she says? "How I will address COVID-19."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.