Corpus Christi elementary teacher arrested on child pornography charges, here’s what we know about the case.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A teacher in the Corpus Christi Independent School District was arrested on Monday in connection to a child pornography case, according to the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials have identified the suspect as 45-year-old Angela Barbosa, a teacher a Galvan Elementary School.
According to the Nueces County Sheriff's Office, Barbosa was charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography and distribute harmful material to a minor.
School officials tell 3News she is currently on administrative leave. Barbosa was booked in the Nueces County jail on Monday and is currently out on bond.
This is a developing story we will provide more information as it becomes available.
