Corpus Christi embraces Barbie fever with themed run, glittery drinks at Rebel Toad Brewery

The Rebel Toad also gave prizes for the best Barbie and Ken outfits from the run.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone is getting excited for the world premiere of "Barbie," so much so that even Corpus Christi is getting into the hype.

The Corpus Christi Downtown Run Club along with Fleet Feet Corpus Christi held a Barbie and Ken themed run.

The free event encouraged everyone to dress up in their best Barbie and Ken outfits.

After the party, runners got to go to the Rebel Toad Brewery, where founder Hector Cavazos let patrons try their limited edition drinks. Cavazos said the Corpus Christi Downtown Management District approached him to help create drinks inspired by the new movie.

"We took our El Sapo beer, which is our Mexican lager style beer, and we added some color and glitter to it. So it's got a really nice tint," he said.