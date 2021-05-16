Corpus Christi Emergency Operations Center monitoring expected weather conditions

The Emergency Operations Center will be monitoring the heavy rain and flooding that is in the forecast for this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced Sunday evening that staff with the Emergency Operations Center will be monitoring the heavy rain and flooding that is in the forecast for this week.

Crews are activating a plan to manage the mosquitoes, high grass in the parks and medians and begin addressing potholes. Anyone visiting city parks this week should be mindful of the soggy conditions.

Anyone wanting to report a problem pothole can contact city services at 361-826-city (2489).

