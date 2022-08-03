City of Corpus Christi expected to increase patrols as spring break draws closer

The City of Corpus Christi has unveiled a web page outlining plans for the increased crowds expected for the next few weeks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi has improved the amount of enforcement on the street as spring break draws near.

According to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni, the City is better prepared for the next three weeks of spring break visitors, even more than last year.

"The police department will be monitoring the traffic flow at Aquarius and other key intersections along Park Road 22, including White Cap Boulevard, Commodore and the state highway," Zanoni said.

According to Lt. Michael Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department, making sure traffic is being regulated is a high concern for law enforcement.

"Once we start seeing congestion, we'll have officers out there working the lights, keeping that traffic flow going," Pena said.

The City has unveiled a web page outlining plans for the increased crowds expected for the next few weeks.

Police will also be posting special notices on their social media pages during spring break. Pena said that locals and tourists alike need to remember to have their beach parking permits.

"So there will be people out there, city employees checking for beach permits. You have to have a permit," Pena said.

Permits are not required to drive on the beach, and the City will have listed stores where you can pick up the parking sticker.

The other major focus for law officials is excessive drinking.

"If you are intoxicated, there are many options out there for you to get home," Pena said. "Whether it be a ride share, a taxi or a designated driver. We don't want anybody to drive a vehicle on our roadways intoxicated."

According to Pena, that rule applies to driving on the beach as well. The City is expecting next week to see the largest of the spring break crowds.

