Corpus Christi families keep cool at Collier Pool

Community members of all ages have been taking advantage of the hot temperatures and cool waters, and they're having a great time while doing it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hot temperatures and high humidity are recipes for disaster when it comes to heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, but families definitely enjoyed some fun in the sun, Sunday afternoon, right up the road at Collier pool.

"It's very nice. Everyone seems to be having a good time and they don't seem hot at all, actually," Collier Pool Lead Mireyna Singleterry said.

Mallory Aparece is a mother of four who brought her family out for a pool day. She and other parents are having fun with their little ones while staying cool. "We definitely are," Aparece said. "You can't beat it, because it's free and it's a great way to beat the heat."

As we nearly touch triple digit weather, Singleterry had some advice for those venturing outdoors, "Wear sunscreen, drink a lot of water, because I'm sunburned myself."

One thing is for sure, there was no shortage of laughter or playful screams at that exciting community pool.

If you're interested in visiting any of the city's public pools, a list of locations and hours can be found on their website here.

