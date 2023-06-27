Corpus Christi family celebrates adoption of siblings after years of waiting

Judge Timothy McCoy granted the adoption of 2-year-old Melody and 4-year-old Catherine Tuesday morning in Nueces County Court at Law 5.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One local family is finally complete and ready to celebrate!

It has been a long time coming after years of working with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

10-year-old Marlee Walker was adopted at birth by Darra and Kenneth Walker. She told 3NEWS that she was excited to see three of her siblings added to the family.

"I was happy, and I was kind of nervous. My sisters got adopted, and I'm just kind of happy about it," Marlee said.

20-year-old Hannah also completed the adoption process, however, in a district court.

Darra says the moment was bittersweet for her and her husband, who were helped along the way by their court-appointed special advocate and CASA volunteer Michael Ivey.

"Somebody whose gonna fight for them no matter what, and I'm not here to be liked by anybody but those kids," Ivey said. "So as long as they are protected and they are safe where they're at, as a forever home, that's the only thing that matters."

The special day also happened to be Kenneth's birthday, so the court broke out in song.

