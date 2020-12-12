Corpus Christi family celebrating Hanukkah not gathering this year due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many to celebrate alone during this holiday season.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday evening marked day one of Hanukkah. Usually, when the first candle of nine are lit, friends and family are around to celebrate.

Enter COVID-19.

Hanukkah celebrations have had to scale back this year due to the pandemic.

Rikki Schmitchel and her husband say they will spend this year's Hanukkah alone at the house because right now, it's better that way, and will be until the tradition can continue safely.

"In normal times, we would've planned on having family over and the grandkids to make latkes, eat jelly-filled donuts. Some people are doing zoom get-togethers and making phone calls and one family is just going to do all three holidays, all the big holidays altogether," Smhmitchel said. "Passover, break the fast, and they're gonna have a little bit of food from each of those holidays on one big day."

Rikki also said COVID-19 taught her to appreciate certain things like a little quality time with the family.

