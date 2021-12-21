Corpus Christi family honors late son through their holiday tradition

Cindie DeLeon's family has their own holiday tradition that involves stockings and pajamas. Tuesday they brought that tradition to Driscoll Children’s hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Stockings are always filled with lots of goodies, sometimes candy and sometimes something a little more cozy, like pajamas.

Cindie DeLeon and her family have always enjoyed their tradition of pajamas and stockings.

“Christmas eve they always got to open one present and that present was always PJ’s,” said De Leon.

Which is why Cindie and her husband wanted to share this tradition with the patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital for the third year in a row.

“Luckily this year we were able to do 141 stockings with PJs for all the warriors here at Driscoll Children's Hospital,” said DeLeon.

They’re not just sharing a Christmas tradition, but the story of their son who loved his pajamas and stockings too.

“My son was 22 years old when he passed away from leukemia,” said DeLeon.

“We ended up losing Lou in June of 2018 at the age of 22, but to know him was to love him.”

All 141 stockings with a special note, to remember Lou.

“Today is actually Lou’s 26 birthday in heaven, so our tradition now our third annual Lou’s pjs for patients is on December 21 which is his birthday,” said DeLeon.

Cindie and her husband are hoping not just to share their sons’ story but to bring smiles this holiday season to the patients and their parents.

“We’ve been the parents to spend holidays in a hospital and it’s hard, it’s hard on the parents and the children it’s even harder, So, hopefully these will bring smiles to their little faces and bring them a little bit of a joy,” said DeLeon.

Gerardo Gomez has been the Oncology Director at Driscoll for sixteen years and sees a lot.

“It’s not necessarily fun for them to be here but they have to be here,” said Gomez.

Which is why he says moments like this are special.

"It touches you, it’s an imprint, it’s an impact that they’re going to walk away with feeling that we care and that’s why the cancer and blood center is so important,” said Gomez.