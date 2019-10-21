CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everyone has skeletons in their closet, but this Corpus Christi man has his on full display.

"My wife enjoys it. The children enjoy it, and all Halloween revelers seem to enjoy it," homeowner David Inman said.

Halloween is around the corner and Inman and his family are living for the dead.

"I get down eye level with them and tell them, make sure they understand, 'This is all make believe. None of this is real,'" Inman said.

The Inman family has dogs, but you won't hear them barking any time soon, hopefully.

"When you're walking by the fence, of course you're going to see dogs at the front of the fence. well, we put skeleton dogs up at the front," Inman said.

Like his bony friends, his ideas were buried six feet under.

"You start with nothing," Inman said. "You start with an idea."

Before long, those ideas come to life.

"You can place things in certain areas where everywhere you look, there's something else to see," Inman said.

Decorating for Halloween has been an Inman tradition for quite some time, and Inman said he plans to keep it going until he simply can't do it anymore.

