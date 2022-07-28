Corpus Christi family looks for answers after father of two was found dead inside burned SUV in San Antonio

The family is currently mourning the loss of 41-year-old Justin Vodrey, who moved to the San Antonio area from Corpus Christi for a truck driving job.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local family is desperate for answers after their loved one was found dead inside his burned SUV in San Antonio.

The body of Justin Vodrey was discovered in the early morning hours of the Fourth of July holiday. The initial police report said the vehicle fire was intentionally set.

Vodrey's sister, Stephanie Gleyre spoke with 3NEWS and said Justin had moved from Corpus Christi to Pleasanton for a new job as a truck driver. He was excited, but less than a week after moving there, his SUV was found on fire, with his body inside.

Gleyre told 3NEWS she had a special bond with her brother who was often a protector and loved fishing with his dad.

He was also a father of two who had high hopes after making the move for a new job.

"I think he was more excited about getting the job and being able to start living that part of his life and save some money up and do what he really wanted to," Gleyre said.

However, just days after starting the new job, Vodrey was reported missing by his family after a night out to the Coyote Crossing Saloon in San Antonio.

It's where he last posted a picture of himself on social media just after midnight on the Fourth of July.

What they didn't know is later that morning Vodrey's abandoned Chevrolet Tahoe was found torched with his body inside.

"He was found 18 minutes from where he was that night, not far," Gleyre said.

A week later the family's fears were confirmed.

"Whoever did this to him they burned his VIN number and license plate so that he couldn't be matched to our missing persons report. Whoever did this knew what they were doing," Gleyre said.

The family is currently mourning the loss of their relative as they search for answers in his death. Police are currently combing through surveillance video from the bar that night but so far the family says there's been little evidence.

Meanwhile, Gleyre said her family is relying on those who might have seen something to step forward.

"If anybody out there at all saw him anywhere, a gas station, a traffic light in that San Antonio area, if you saw him say something, don't be afraid not to say anything," Gleyre said. "Our family is devastated by this, we would like answers, we just want to know what happened."

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.