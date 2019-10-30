CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After more than a month, a Coastal Bend family is still searching for their relative, 48-year-old Ruben Galvan. He has been missing since Sept. 20.

3News spoke with the Galvan family on Wednesday and they shared why it is important for the community to get involved.

"He might not be in his right mind, and it's not his fault. Just, please, anybody out there, just please help us find him," said his sister Rosario.

Sept. 20 started out like any other day.

"He would go to the store from time to time, get a soda and come back. That's how he was," his father Rofino said.

"That's all he wanted to drink," Rosario said. "That was from the morning to night, he had to have a Pepsi."

That day ended with a frightening discovery. Ruben had gone missing.

"He woke me up and told me that he was going to the store and he would be right back, and that was the last time that we saw him, and he hasn't been home since," Rosario said.

Galvan's family said he has a serious mental illness and needs his medication daily -- medication that he has not been taking since he went missing. Ruben's father said he just wants his boy to be okay.

"For god to take care of him where he is, and and bring him back so I can see him," Rofino said.

Ruben's sister asked 3News to share this message with him.

"Please come home. We love you. We're worried about you and don't worry, we'll get you a place if that's what you want," Rosario said.

The Galvans are calling on the Coastal Bend community to help them find Ruben. They said the more eyes there are looking for him, the better the chances are of finding him and bringing him home.

If you have any information regarding Ruben Galvan's whereabouts, please call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.

