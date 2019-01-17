CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many people a dog is more than an animal; it's a family member. This is especially true for Louis Garza, he relies on his English Bulldog, Trinity, to help him with day-to-day tasks because he is disabled.

Louis lives with an anxiety disorder and Oppositional Defiant Disorder or 'ODD.' ODD is a behavioral disorder that causes individuals to become angry easily and display defiant behavior. Without Trinity, Louis's parents, Paul and Linda, said he has started to become argumentative.

On January 6th, Trinity went missing and the family said nothing has been the same.

"It was a very empty feeling and it still is, our whole family is having trouble coping," Linda Manka, Louis's mother said.

Since then, the family has searched every corner of Corpus Christi's Southside. They said Trinity was last spotted near the intersection of Stages Drive and Kentner Street.

Now, they believe she may have been taken.

"If y'all find her, can you please return her, I miss her," Louis pleaded.

Trinity also helps another member of the Manka family; Linda's son Christopher. She said he lives with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and Trinity helped him cope with the symptoms.

Trinity is brown and white, if you have any information regarding her whereabouts or if you find her, please contact Linda at (361) 701-5833 or linda_manka@yahoo.com.