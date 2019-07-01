CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — An English bulldog that has helped a Corpus Christi man manage his disabilities for the last two years went missing on Sunday, and now the family is desperate to find her.

The English bulldog, named Trinity, was a gift from the church to 37-year-old Luis Garza. Garza suffers from disabilities that Trinity helps him manage, including anxiety and behavioral issues.

According to Linda Manka, who cares for Garza, she believed Trinity was put in the back of their car around 1:15-1:30 p.m. Sunday when they went to the YWCA to drop Garza off. When she got home, however, Trinity was nowhere to be found.

The family believes Trinity may have snuck away while they were loading up the vehicle and could be in their neighborhood, which is near Alameda and Airline; or that Trinity may have snuck out of the vehicle outside of the YWCA and may have gotten lost in that area. Corpus Christi's YWCA is located in the 4600 block of Corona Drive.

Manka said they have contacted area animal shelters with little luck, and have also taken to social media in hopes of finding their lost pet. Not only is Garza anxious to be reunited with his lost pet, but Manka said she is worried about Trinity's wellbeing too.

Manka asks that anyone who finds Trinity or thinks they may have seen her to contact the family at 361-701-5833.