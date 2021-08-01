Corpus Christi Fire Captain Tim Smith dies from long-term illness

Captain Smith had been assigned to Fire Station #17 near Yorktown Blvd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department announced Friday afternoon that 32 year veteran Fire Captain Tim Smith has died today from a long-term illness.

Smith had been assigned to Fire Station #17 near Yorktown Blvd.

"At this time, I ask you keep Fire Captain Tim Smith's family in your prayers," Fire Chief Robert Rocha said.

Funeral services for Smith are pending.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.