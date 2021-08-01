x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Local News

Corpus Christi Fire Captain Tim Smith dies from long-term illness

Captain Smith had been assigned to Fire Station #17 near Yorktown Blvd.
Credit: Corpus Christi Fire Department

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department announced Friday afternoon that 32 year veteran Fire Captain Tim Smith has died today from a long-term illness.

Smith had been assigned to Fire Station #17 near Yorktown Blvd.

"At this time, I ask you keep Fire Captain Tim Smith's family in your prayers," Fire Chief Robert Rocha said. 

Funeral services for Smith are pending.

Credit: Corpus Christi Fire Department

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: