Corpus Christi Fire chief interviews, meet and greet happening Thursday

Candidates from Dallas, Houston, Austin and CCFD are in town to vie for the job.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents will be able to meet the four finalists up for the Corpus Christi Fire chief position Thursday.



The national search started after former chief Robert Rocha retired in January.



The finalists include Brandon Wade from Austin, Daniel Salazar from Dallas, Sam Pena from Houston, and Richie Quintero -- who is the current interim fire chief.



Residents can ask questions and learn more about the candidates’ qualifications at the American Bank Center.



The meet and greet starts at 5:30.

Rocha has led the city's fire department for the last 11 years.

"Average fire chief lasts from 3-7 years. I'm doing 11 years and I've been blessed," Rocha told 3NEWS after announcing his retirement. "I'm staying here in town."