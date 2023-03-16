Corpus Christi Fire chief interviews, meet and greet happening Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend residents will be able to meet the four finalists up for the Corpus Christi Fire chief position Thursday.
The national search started after former chief Robert Rocha retired in January.
The finalists include Brandon Wade from Austin, Daniel Salazar from Dallas, Sam Pena from Houston, and Richie Quintero -- who is the current interim fire chief.
Residents can ask questions and learn more about the candidates’ qualifications at the American Bank Center.
The meet and greet starts at 5:30.
Rocha has led the city's fire department for the last 11 years.
"Average fire chief lasts from 3-7 years. I'm doing 11 years and I've been blessed," Rocha told 3NEWS after announcing his retirement. "I'm staying here in town."
Rocha spent more than 40 years as both a firefighter and in fire department leadership. The majority of his career was with the Kansas City Fire Department before he took the job as fire chief in Corpus Christi in December 2011.