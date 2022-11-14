Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha to retire

Chief Robert Rocha has led the city's fire department for the last 11 years. City Council will discuss his retirement at Tuesday's meeting.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi is now on the hunt for a new fire chief. Current Chief Robert Rocha confirmed to 3NEWS Monday that he plans to retire. Rocha has led the city's fire department for the last 11 years.

"Average fire chief lasts from 3-7 years. I'm doing 11 years and I've been blessed," Rocha told 3NEWS. "I'm staying here in town and have nothing but praise for (City Manager) Peter (Zanoni), Mayor (Paulette Guajardo) and Council."

Rocha spent more than 40 years as both a firefighter and in fire department leadership. The majority of his career was with the Kansas City Fire Department before he took the job as fire chief in Corpus Christi in December 2011.

Earlier this year, Rocha was selected as president of the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association, an international group representing more than 130 fire chiefs.

The Corpus Christi City Council is set to discuss Rocha's retirement at Tuesday's council meeting.

The chief oversees the city's 18 fire stations and nearly 450 firefighters. The department has an operating budget of more than $74.6 million.