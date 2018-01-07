The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the area near City Hall this morning about 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene they found flames coming out of a home on the 1400 block of Comanche Street. The homeowner was at work when he was alerted about the fire. He said all of his family members were able to make it out of the home unharmed.

The smoke could be seen from our 3 News tower cam.

Crews battled the fire for about 25 minutes before calling a control time on it. There was major damage as a result of the blaze to the front end of the home. Officials say it will be unlivable. The local chapter of the American Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII