Corpus Christi fire crews respond to major crash off of Hwy 361, Beachcomber

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD No. 2 were called to Hwy 361 and Beachcomber for a major accident.

Three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries, according to a social media post from ESD No. 2.

The highway was reopened after crews cleared the wreckage.

