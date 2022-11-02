Corpus Christi fire crews respond to major crash off of Hwy 361, Beachcomber

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD No. 2 were called to Hwy 361 and Beachcomber for a major accident.
Three people were taken to the hospital for various injuries, according to a social media post from ESD No. 2.
The highway was reopened after crews cleared the wreckage.
