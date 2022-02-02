Corpus Christi fire crews responding to house fire on Padre Island

Details are limited at this time but 3News will keep you updated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire at home in the area of Barataria and Longboat drives on Padre Island.

At least three Corpus Christi Fire Department trucks are on scene along with Corpus Christi Police Department officers as crews work to get the fire under control.

Details are limited at this time but 3News will keep you updated.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.