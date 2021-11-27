Corpus Christi Fire Department celebrates 150 years of protecting the community

Sunday, Nov. 28th marks the century-and-a-half anniversary of this life saving organization here in the Coastal Bend!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) will celebrate its 150th anniversary of protecting life, property, and the assets of the City of Corpus Christi on November 28, 2021.

CCFD began as a volunteer firemen association, the Pioneer Fire Company No.1, organized on Nov. 28th, 1871. In 1873 the city’s second fire company, the Lone Star Hook and Ladder Company was officially organized.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department was jointly created by Pioneer Fire Company No. 1 and Lone Star Hook and Ladder Company on July 11, 1874.

Over 150 years, CCFD has significantly advanced its operations since the early days of horse-drawn fire apparatus. Last year, the fire department responded to over 53,000 calls for service. CCFD is one of the only departments in the state of Texas that provides fire and paramedic training to every cadet.

Over the past decade, the Fire Department also has included hazardous material incident and technical rescue response, natural disaster preparedness, and even partnered with the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health Department for COVID-19 response in administering vaccines.

This year marks the first time in recent history that CCFD is fully staffed, with 435 uniformed and civilian personnel throughout the department.

“I am proud of the long history of the Fire Department and know that the men and women of our department will continue to serve our residents with dignity, compassion, and bravery,” CCFD Chief Robert Rocha said.

“We are the eighth-largest city in the state, and having a modern equipped fire department that is fully staffed and trained is critical to provide vital services to our community,” City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

“Our fire department has bravely answered our calls for assistance since its inception, courageously saving lives and offering help to our most vulnerable in their time of need,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “On behalf of the City of Corpus Christi, I wish to commend and send a special heartfelt thank you to all of our firefighters and paramedics, past and present, for their unwavering commitment to keeping Corpus Christi safe.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CCFD will not hold any public social events for their anniversary.

