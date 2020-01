CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD #1 were dispatched to County Road 69 just before 3 p.m. Monday after reports of a palm tree farm on fire.

Officers are at the scene at County Road 69 and 44 and have blocked off roads leading to Robstown.

3News is there and will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: