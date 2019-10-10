CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department recognized National Fire Prevention Week with a special demonstration Thursday at Del Mar College's West Campus.

The goal of Thursday's demonstration was to show residents what to do in the event of a fire. Firefighters showed the importance of getting out if a room is filling with smoke.

Fire officials want to urge residents to take some time to develop a fire safety plan.

"The importance all starts with two things: having a plan and practicing it, and having working smoke detectors," Fire Marshal Randy Paige said.

According to firefighters, the best thing to do is to come up with a designated meeting place for family members to gather in the event of a fire.

Fire Prevention Week ends Saturday, Oct. 12.

