CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Investigators with the Corpus Christi Fire Department are looking into the cause of a vehicle fire that broke out around midnight Friday near the intersection of Crosstown and Agnes.

3News viewer George Gonzalez sent in video clips of the vehicle engulfed in flames.

According to an investigator, firefighters arrived on the scene very quickly and were able to suppress the fire. The flames were out within just a few minutes of their arrival.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.