CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The proposed City of Corpus Christi budget that is being considered tops a billion dollars for the first time. During a workshop Thursday, council members talked about what the fire department should be allowed to spend.

The Corpus Christi Fire Department is proposing a $63.6 million budget for 2020.

Fire Chief Robert Rocha said most of the budget would go toward a general fund. About 75-percent of the general fund will go toward emergency response and support services. 20-percent will go to fire prevention, and one-percent will go to the Emergency Operations Center.

Aside from the general fund, $200,000 will go to an emergency planning committee, which is in charge of the Reverse Alert system and public education and community outreach.

The Fire Department wants to add a fire protection engineer and wants to expand their academy class to make room for 16 additional fire cadets, which is 50 cadets in the academy at one time.

"From the firehouse magazine survey. We're ranked number 47 in the country in terms of our call volume. The bulk of those calls are the medical calls," Rocha said.

According to Rocha, currently, there are 30 vacancies in the fire department a lot due to retirements.

If the fire department keeps up the number of cadets in each class for the next three years they will be at capacity and their overtime budget will be reduced.

The fire department hopes by adding a new ambulance at Station 7 and possibly one in Calallen will help reduce response times to under five minutes.

