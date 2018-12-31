CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — If you're in need of a job, the Corpus Christi Fire Department is looking for new recruits.

The department has annual recruiting to keep up with staffing.

Officials said they want to see more diversity in their force and encourage more women to apply.

Currently, four women are in the department's newest class of 34 that will begin training next month.

Fire Chief Robert Rocha explains how the initial process works.

"You have to go through a written examination, and but the next is a physical agility test, and what we like to tell people who are thinking about careers in the fire service is to start working out, make sure that you do your cardio do your lifting," Rocha said.

There are a few requirements.

You must be a U.S. citizen between the age of 19 and 35 and must have a high school diploma.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining CCFD, click here.

