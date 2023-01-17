Corpus Christi Fire Department makes proposal to absorb ESD#2 in Flour Bluff

The city said it's about reducing taxes for residents on Padre Island and Flour Bluff, while those who support keeping ESD#2 say its about quicker response and jobs.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Robert Rocha spoke with Nueces County Emergency Services District #2's Board of Commissioners Tuesday night about their proposal to absorb resources of ESD#2 into the city's fire department.

The proposal has been a pull and tug discussion for years. The city said it's about reducing taxes for residents on Padre Island and Flour Bluff, while those who support keeping ESD#2 said it's about quicker response times and firefighter jobs.

"Its not like we are coming in and throwing people out on the street. We are making a good faith effort to work with the ESD board in order to eliminate the redundancy in taxation," Chief Rocha said.

ESD#2 is located on Yorktown in Flour Bluff near Laguna Shores. Rocha said that residents who live within the station's coverage area are paying an extra three cents per $100 valuation in taxes than other Corpus Christi residents.

"We would look to hire those individuals who are eligible to be hired, currently have positions available for these individuals," he said. "Just to let you know there is a strong desire from other residents other than just in Flour Bluff who want to see the redundancy in services and redundancy in taxation."

The plan involves nearby CCFD fire stations taking on the calls that would have originally gone to ESD#2. Eligible ESD#2 firefighters would be placed at other stations.

However, the idea was challenged by audience members. One man told Rocha that absorbing ESD#2 could result in slower response times -- something he knows can mean all the difference in saving a life.

"As a person who suffered from a heart attack seven years ago, minutes matter, seconds matter. I don't care what the cost is when it comes to saving my life as a heart attack victim," the man said.

Rocha also addressed how absorbing ESD#2 could impact current firefighters at the station.

"I already have approval to hire the members of ESD who are able and eligible under the civil service rules of the city," Rocha said. "If you do not fall under those requirements, the city will work to find appropriate work equal or greater than the pay employees are making now."

However those firefighters would also have to meet the age requirement of 19-35.

40 percent of the staff at ESD#2 are over the age of 35.

Rocha explained to the audience that if firefighters do not meet the requirements then there are other forms of work in the city. He added that the city's plan would also hire on the current ESD#2 Chief Weston Beseda and the deputy chief as civilian employees within the department.

"Obviously my agency doesn't support any kind of consolidation, because at the end of the day it will cost firefighter jobs," Chief Beseda said.

Beseda said that even though the city has alternative forms of employment, being a firefighter is the only job his employees would want.

"No body wants to go work for the water department, they are firemen, this is their trade, they have no interest in becoming something different," he said.