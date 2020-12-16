Corpus Christi Fire Department prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

Corpus Christi firefighters are designated providers of the vaccine meaning they will be able to receive doses and then administer them among their ranks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha says his people have a plan in place for when his department receives the first batch of vaccines later this month.

That plan includes staggering the administration of the vaccine to make sure firefighters and other first responders tolerate the doses well and don't experience severe side effects.

Chief Rocha also says the fire department has consulted with the city-county health district on how to keep the doses viable. "We're working closely with the health department director," Rocha says, "in order to make sure we're following all the protocols that we need to in order to safely distribute the vaccine."

The vaccine is not mandatory for firefighters, law enforcement, and other rescue personnel, but Rocha is encouraging participation in the program. "We want to make sure we give enough information to our firefighters so they can make an educated decision with regards to the vaccine," he says. "There will be some people who are not going to want to be vaccinated, and we will respect those wishes."

"I think we've been waiting for this part to take place," he continues. "We're looking forward to distributing the vaccines to all of our firefighters and first responders."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.