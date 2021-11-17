Corpus Christi Fire Department provides safety tips as cooler weather nears

As the Coastal Bend prepares for the winter season, be sure to get your heater checked and open up the chimney to prevent any hazardous conditions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As cold fronts become more frequent, Corpus Christi Fire Department has some tips for keeping your home safe.

CCFD recommends getting your heater inspected by a licensed professional before the season begins.

3News spoke with Fire Marshal Randy Paige about one of the top causes of smoke buildup in homes.

"Normally at the start of these years, when we have our first major cold front, we have lots of calls," Paige said. "And it's because people forgot to open the damper on the flue in the chimney. They've had it closed and they start their first fire and next thing they know their house is filling up with smoke."

Paige also advises homeowners with gas heating to purchase a carbon monoxide detector. As the Coastal Bend prepares for the winter season, be sure to get your heater checked and open up the chimney to prevent any hazardous conditions.

